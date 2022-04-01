HC Wainwright Increases Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Price Target to $28.00

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vincerx Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.43.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Shares of VINC stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96. Vincerx Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $20.53.

Vincerx Pharma ( NASDAQ:VINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.69. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.