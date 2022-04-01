BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $7.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.20 million and the highest is $7.70 million. BrainsWay posted sales of $6.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full-year sales of $34.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.35 million to $35.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $41.73 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $42.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BrainsWay.

Several research firms have weighed in on BWAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.66 million, a P/E ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 1.04. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWAY. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in BrainsWay by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 212,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

