Financial Review: Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) and Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN)

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) and Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

This table compares Jackson Financial and Vericity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jackson Financial $8.85 billion 0.47 $3.18 billion N/A N/A Vericity $147.83 million 0.63 -$25.03 million N/A N/A

Jackson Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Vericity.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Jackson Financial and Vericity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jackson Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20 Vericity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jackson Financial presently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.30%. Given Jackson Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Jackson Financial is more favorable than Vericity.

Profitability

This table compares Jackson Financial and Vericity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jackson Financial N/A N/A N/A Vericity -11.56% -10.42% -2.49%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.5% of Jackson Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Vericity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jackson Financial beats Vericity on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jackson Financial (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich.

About Vericity (Get Rating)

Vericity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. This segment is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage web presence. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. This segment distributes its life insurance products through independent producers, including direct distributors that market to consumers through call centers and regional and national independent producer groups. Vericity, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.