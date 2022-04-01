CJS Securities Initiates Coverage on Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR)

CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SPIR. Bank of America downgraded Spire Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.01.

Shares of SPIR stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. Spire Global has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60.

Spire Global ( OTCMKTS:SPIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 13,117.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers access to datasets and insights about Earth enabling organizations to make decisions. The company collects data relating to aviation, weather, maritime, and earth intelligence and gives to commercial and government organizations.

