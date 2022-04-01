$267.78 Million in Sales Expected for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $267.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $254.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.60 million. DigitalBridge Group posted sales of $2.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9,891.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. DigitalBridge Group has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 200.3% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 15,003,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,736,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,570,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,353 shares during the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,570,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,572,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,608 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.

