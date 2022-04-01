Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Price Target Cut to €38.00

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from €43.00 ($47.25) to €38.00 ($41.76) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Warehouses De Pauw in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Warehouses De Pauw alerts:

Shares of WDPSF stock opened at $36.27 on Monday. Warehouses De Pauw has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouses De Pauw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouses De Pauw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.