Danske Downgrades Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) to Hold

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBYGet Rating) was downgraded by Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Shares of WRTBY opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $3.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile (Get Rating)

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.