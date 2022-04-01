Danske Downgrades Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) to Hold

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Shares of WRTBY opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $3.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp ( OTCMKTS:WRTBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

