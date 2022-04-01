JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Price Target to €43.00

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €43.50 ($47.80) to €43.00 ($47.25) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Telenet Group from €44.00 ($48.35) to €42.00 ($46.15) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup raised Telenet Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Telenet Group from €44.00 ($48.35) to €40.00 ($43.96) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Telenet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telenet Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLGHY opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. Telenet Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.17.

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

