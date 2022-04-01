Desjardins Comments on Saputo Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saputo in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.79 billion.

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Saputo from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Saputo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.00.

Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$29.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.40. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$26.21 and a twelve month high of C$42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.29 billion and a PE ratio of 36.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.21.

In related news, Director Terry Brockman sold 93,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.21, for a total transaction of C$2,837,806.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,136,100.10. Also, Senior Officer Carl Colizza acquired 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$30.33 per share, with a total value of C$251,739.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,276,893.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.59%.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

