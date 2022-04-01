MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $733.30

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 733.30 ($9.61) and traded as low as GBX 582 ($7.62). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 590 ($7.73), with a volume of 19,070 shares.
Several brokerages have recently commented on GLE. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,080 ($14.15) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.44) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of £344.01 million and a P/E ratio of 9.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 666.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 733.30.
About MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)
MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.
