Churchill China (LON:CHH) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,706.17

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,706.17 ($22.35) and traded as low as GBX 1,415 ($18.54). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 1,421 ($18.61), with a volume of 1,117 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,540.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,706.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of £157.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.17.

Get Churchill China alerts:

Churchill China Company Profile (LON:CHH)

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.