Churchill China (LON:CHH) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,706.17

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,706.17 ($22.35) and traded as low as GBX 1,415 ($18.54). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 1,421 ($18.61), with a volume of 1,117 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,540.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,706.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of £157.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.17.
Churchill China Company Profile (LON:CHH)
Read More
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.