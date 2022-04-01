Sopheon (LON:SPE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $859.85

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 859.85 ($11.26) and traded as low as GBX 630 ($8.25). Sopheon shares last traded at GBX 645 ($8.45), with a volume of 14,999 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £68.07 million and a P/E ratio of 113.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 728.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 859.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Sopheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.79%.

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Go, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and optimization, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, and strategic initiative management and strategic planning.

