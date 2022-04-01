Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $343.27

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 343.27 ($4.50) and traded as low as GBX 305.50 ($4.00). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 310 ($4.06), with a volume of 259,963 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MGAM shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Advanced Materials to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.57) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.16) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.58) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Advanced Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 400 ($5.24).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £884.65 million and a PE ratio of 12.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 310.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 343.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

In related news, insider Peter Turner sold 56,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.10), for a total transaction of £176,056.24 ($230,621.22).

About Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

