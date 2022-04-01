FY2022 EPS Estimates for Nomura Holdings, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nomura in a report released on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomura’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

NMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nomura in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. Nomura has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $5.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nomura had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nomura by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 234,268 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Nomura by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Nomura by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

