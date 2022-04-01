Scotiabank Raises AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$48.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cormark set a C$55.00 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.19.

TSE:ACQ opened at C$36.23 on Wednesday. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$26.80 and a 52 week high of C$59.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.29. The company has a market cap of C$967.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47.

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion. On average, analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barry Lee James purchased 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,063.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$639,671.71.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

