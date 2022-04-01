Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Raised to C$236.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$217.00 to C$236.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CJT. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$295.00 to C$311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Cormark cut their price target on Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$226.73.

Cargojet stock opened at C$190.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion and a PE ratio of 19.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$173.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$178.53. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$144.14 and a 12-month high of C$214.50.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C$0.74. The firm had revenue of C$235.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$213.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 7.2300004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

