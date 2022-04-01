Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT Raised to C$11.25

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$11.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AAVVF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.34.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.34 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 94.29% and a return on equity of 9.19%.

Advantage Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.