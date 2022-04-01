Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMIGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.64) to GBX 2,630 ($34.45) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Admiral Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,337.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.59. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $51.84.

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

