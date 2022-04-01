B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $322.91

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 322.91 ($4.23) and traded as low as GBX 294.50 ($3.86). B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at GBX 297 ($3.89), with a volume of 15,384 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 318.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 322.91. The company has a market cap of £111.27 million and a PE ratio of 8.18.
B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile (LON:BPM)
