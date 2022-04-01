Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,700 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the February 28th total of 2,068,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15,007.0 days.

Shares of BGAOF opened at $21.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average is $20.04. Proximus has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $22.60.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

