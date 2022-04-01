FY2022 EPS Estimates for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Increased by Analyst

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for City in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $5.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for City’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHCO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on City in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $78.70 on Thursday. City has a 52-week low of $71.61 and a 52-week high of $86.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.84.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $58.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 million. City had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 37.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of City during the 4th quarter valued at $9,595,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of City by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of City by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of City by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 28,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of City by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

