Short Interest in Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Rises By 27.0%

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,100 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 141,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,801.0 days.

AXFOF stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44. Axfood AB has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $27.42.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Axfood AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Axfood AB engages in retail and wholesale of food through store chains. It operates through the following operating segments: Willys, Hemköp, Snabbgross, and Dagab. The Willys segment is Sweden’s discount grocery chain with a wide and deep assortment in Group-owned stores and online. The Hemköp segment offers through its Group-owned stores, franchise stores and online business an attractively priced and wide assortment with a rich offering of fresh products.

