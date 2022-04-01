Short Interest in Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Rises By 27.0%

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOFGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,100 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 141,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,801.0 days.

AXFOF stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44. Axfood AB has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $27.42.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Axfood AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Axfood AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axfood AB engages in retail and wholesale of food through store chains. It operates through the following operating segments: Willys, Hemköp, Snabbgross, and Dagab. The Willys segment is Sweden’s discount grocery chain with a wide and deep assortment in Group-owned stores and online. The Hemköp segment offers through its Group-owned stores, franchise stores and online business an attractively priced and wide assortment with a rich offering of fresh products.

