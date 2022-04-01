Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Short Interest Down 23.7% in March

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the February 28th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS:ATBPF opened at $0.64 on Friday. Antibe Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.20.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 244.59% and a negative return on equity of 42.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

