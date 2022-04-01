Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Danone in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danone’s FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danone from €51.00 ($56.04) to €56.00 ($61.54) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Danone in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Danone has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

