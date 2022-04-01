Analyzing Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) and DAC Technologies Group International (OTCMKTS:DAAT)

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) and DAC Technologies Group International (OTCMKTS:DAAT – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Simpson Manufacturing and DAC Technologies Group International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simpson Manufacturing $1.57 billion 3.00 $266.45 million $6.13 17.79 DAC Technologies Group International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Simpson Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than DAC Technologies Group International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and DAC Technologies Group International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simpson Manufacturing 0 1 3 0 2.75 DAC Technologies Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Simpson Manufacturing currently has a consensus target price of $146.67, indicating a potential upside of 34.51%. Given Simpson Manufacturing’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Simpson Manufacturing is more favorable than DAC Technologies Group International.

Volatility and Risk

Simpson Manufacturing has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DAC Technologies Group International has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Simpson Manufacturing and DAC Technologies Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simpson Manufacturing 16.94% 24.18% 19.12% DAC Technologies Group International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.2% of Simpson Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Simpson Manufacturing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Simpson Manufacturing beats DAC Technologies Group International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Asia/Pacific, and Admin and All Other. The North America segment covers the United States and Canada operations. The Europe segment includes operations primarily in France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Portugal, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, and Norway. The Asia/Pacific segment represents Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, China, Taiwan, and Vietnam. The company was founded by Barclay Simpson in 1956 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA.

About DAC Technologies Group International

DAC Technologies Group International, Inc. manufactures and markets consumer products for wholesale, retail, and OEM gun manufacturing markets. The company specializes in gun cleaning kits, gun safety devices, security items, and other outdoor products. It offers products in the categories of gun cleaning kits and accessories, other shooting and outdoor accessories, licensed products, gun locks, and safes. The company sells its products to mass merchants, retail chains, sporting goods retailers, distributors, and OEM gun manufacturers. It also markets its products through catalog companies. The company was formerly known as DAC Technologies of America, Inc. and changed its name to DAC Technologies Group International, Inc. in July 1999. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

