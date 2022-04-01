Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

GPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.20.

Global Payments stock opened at $136.84 on Monday. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.75.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,418,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 163,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,266,000 after purchasing an additional 391,675 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

