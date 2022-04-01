$52.83 Million in Sales Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) to report sales of $52.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.30 million to $55.13 million. Travere Therapeutics reported sales of $47.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $210.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.58 million to $221.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $265.44 million, with estimates ranging from $234.00 million to $302.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.37) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average is $27.07. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $147,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,401 shares of company stock worth $1,062,302 in the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

