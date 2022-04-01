$52.83 Million in Sales Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

Equities analysts expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTXGet Rating) to report sales of $52.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.30 million to $55.13 million. Travere Therapeutics reported sales of $47.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $210.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.58 million to $221.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $265.44 million, with estimates ranging from $234.00 million to $302.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.37) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average is $27.07. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $147,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,401 shares of company stock worth $1,062,302 in the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000.

About Travere Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.