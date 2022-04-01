Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $60.50 million, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFFB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 22.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. 3.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

