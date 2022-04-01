Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $60.50 million, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $8.00.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.15%.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.