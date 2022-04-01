Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Gold Royalty Corp. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

GROY has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gold Royalty in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

GROY stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $298.86 million and a P/E ratio of -10.84. Gold Royalty has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $7.08.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Gold Royalty will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GROY. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,205,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945,547 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter worth $14,083,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 3,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,880,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,570 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter worth $5,508,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter worth $1,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Royalty (Get Rating)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

