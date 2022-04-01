StockNews.com Downgrades Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) to Hold

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.35.

STX opened at $89.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock worth $224,400,956. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,064,798,000 after purchasing an additional 230,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $346,155,000 after acquiring an additional 169,996 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $501,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $282,047,000 after acquiring an additional 168,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,452,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $277,050,000 after acquiring an additional 473,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

