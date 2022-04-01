Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $205.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.83. The company has a quick ratio of 52.60, a current ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $162.81 and a 52-week high of $288.02. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth about $603,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth about $261,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

