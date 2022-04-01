Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $4.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 million. Gaia had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gaia will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,598,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Gaia by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 575,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 64,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaia by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Gaia by 124.1% in the third quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 313,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 173,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

