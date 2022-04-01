Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

WRDLY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Worldline from €78.00 ($85.71) to €64.00 ($70.33) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Worldline from €74.00 ($81.32) to €65.00 ($71.43) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Worldline from €65.00 ($71.43) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Worldline currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of WRDLY opened at $21.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.92. Worldline has a 52 week low of $19.98 and a 52 week high of $50.86.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

