General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Cut to $95.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura Instinet reissued a neutral rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.59.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $43.74 on Monday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.02.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

