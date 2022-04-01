Unity Software (NYSE:U) Now Covered by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on U. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a hold rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.38.

Get Unity Software alerts:

U stock opened at $99.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of -52.49 and a beta of 2.47. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.47 and its 200 day moving average is $128.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 216,944 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.53, for a total value of $30,053,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $838,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,624 shares of company stock worth $44,952,276 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 276.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.