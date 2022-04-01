FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Gain Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:GANX)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.37) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.32). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gain Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GANX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gain Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.35.

NASDAQ GANX opened at $4.09 on Thursday. Gain Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 million and a PE ratio of -2.84.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.16. Gain Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,470.12% and a negative return on equity of 35.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 217.7% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 96,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 65,939 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $221,000. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 543.3% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 64,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 54,327 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 66.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

About Gain Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.