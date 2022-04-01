DA Davidson Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of OP Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will earn $2.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.08. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

OP Bancorp stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in OP Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 887,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 872,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after buying an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 739,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after buying an additional 76,439 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 458,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after buying an additional 88,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 10.0% in the third quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 452,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 41,014 shares during the last quarter.

In other OP Bancorp news, Director Ock Hee Kim acquired 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $88,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Choi acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 50,720 shares of company stock worth $670,380.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

