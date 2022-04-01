Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.50 Per Share

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.41. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $94.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.86 and its 200 day moving average is $107.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.98. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $69.01 and a 1-year high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

