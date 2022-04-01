Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,450 ($45.19) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KWS. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,300 ($43.23) to GBX 3,150 ($41.26) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,167.20 ($41.49).

LON:KWS opened at GBX 2,620 ($34.32) on Wednesday. Keywords Studios has a one year low of GBX 1,950 ($25.54) and a one year high of GBX 3,366 ($44.09). The company has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,335.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,674.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

In other news, insider Marion Sears acquired 1,000 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,490 ($32.62) per share, for a total transaction of £24,900 ($32,617.24).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

