Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $255.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VRSK. Raymond James lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Verisk Analytics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $224.11.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK stock opened at $214.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $167.37 and a 52-week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 30.39%.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,123 over the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,684,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,672,505,000 after acquiring an additional 142,747 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,302,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,200,000 after acquiring an additional 144,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,897,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,619,000 after acquiring an additional 60,460 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,419,000 after acquiring an additional 344,057 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,994,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,719,000 after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.