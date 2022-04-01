National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.50.
NNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.40%.
National Retail Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
