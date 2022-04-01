EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

NPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other EnPro Industries news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $139,027.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

NPO opened at $97.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.94. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $79.80 and a 52 week high of $117.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $280.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.13%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

