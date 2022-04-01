Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.41

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$25.41 and traded as high as C$31.44. Barrick Gold shares last traded at C$30.66, with a volume of 4,079,745 shares trading hands.

ABX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Barrick Gold to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.04.

The company has a market cap of C$54.55 billion and a PE ratio of 21.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94.

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Rating ) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.35 billion. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.21%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

