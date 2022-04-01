Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,512.26

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,512.26 ($32.91) and traded as high as GBX 2,660 ($34.84). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 2,620 ($34.32), with a volume of 11,520 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRK. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.09) price objective on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £424.20 million and a P/E ratio of 23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,334.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,512.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

In other news, insider Ben Thorpe sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,210 ($28.95), for a total transaction of £26,254.80 ($34,391.93).

About Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

