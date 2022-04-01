Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $692.32

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 692.32 ($9.07) and traded as high as GBX 746 ($9.77). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 732.20 ($9.59), with a volume of 1,696,099 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TATE. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 930 ($12.18) to GBX 940 ($12.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($12.25) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of £3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 15.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 724.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 692.32.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

