Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 3,018 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,084% compared to the typical volume of 255 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ DYAI opened at $3.01 on Friday. Dyadic International has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19.
Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 443.68% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dyadic International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.
