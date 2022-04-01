Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 3,018 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,084% compared to the typical volume of 255 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ DYAI opened at $3.01 on Friday. Dyadic International has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 443.68% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dyadic International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dyadic International by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 33,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dyadic International by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 32,151 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. 15.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Dyadic International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.