Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Atotech (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,212 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,490% compared to the average daily volume of 124 put options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Atotech by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Atotech stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.26. Atotech has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

