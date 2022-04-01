Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 12,072 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 11,972% compared to the average volume of 100 call options.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYEL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,745,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 65.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 427,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after buying an additional 168,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ LYEL opened at $5.05 on Friday. Lyell Immunopharma has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00.
About Lyell Immunopharma
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
