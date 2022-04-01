Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Base Resources (LON:BSE)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 31 ($0.41) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 33.60 ($0.44).

Shares of BSE opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.24) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.52. Base Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.31. The firm has a market cap of £217.93 million and a P/E ratio of 8.04.

Base Resources Limited develops, produces, and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

