Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Entain (LON:ENT)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,060 ($26.98) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENT. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,354 ($30.84) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, March 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.44) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entain currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,197.63 ($28.79).

Get Entain alerts:

Shares of Entain stock opened at GBX 1,643.50 ($21.53) on Tuesday. Entain has a 52-week low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,500 ($32.75). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,611.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,781.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In other Entain news, insider Victoria Jarman acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.86) per share, with a total value of £24,480 ($32,067.07).

About Entain (Get Rating)

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.